Florida couple accused of killing, dismembering missing teenager

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa Bay/Court TV) — Police said a Florida teenager missing since late February was murdered and dismembered by a 35-year-old man and his domestic partner.

According to St. Petersburg Police, 16-year-old Miranda Corsette was lured through a social media dating app to meet Steven Gress at a duplex. Corsette returned home after the initial meeting, but went back to Gress’ home the next day, according to police. She was reported missing on Feb. 24.

Police said Corsette remained with Gress and his domestic partner, 37-year-old Michelle Brandes, at Gress’ home, but on February 20 there was a dispute and the teen was allegedly beaten and tortured for days before she was killed.

Investigators said Gress put Corsette’s body in a car and drove to another house, where evidence led them to believe she was dismembered and her remains were left in a dumpster. “Her body is somewhere possibly in a landfill somewhere in that county,” said Chief Anthony Holloway in a press conference.

Authorities said a witness contacted them on March 5 with information about a possible kidnapping and homicide. At the time, Gress was already in custody for allegedly pointing a harpoon at his domestic partner and for possessing drugs. An additional charge of kidnapping and a first-degree murder charge was added.

Authorities said Brandes surrendered to police on March 8, and is charged with first-degree murder.

“Please, please—I’m begging you. Please make sure you know what your kids are doing on social media, and if someone is contacting you and they’re not a family member, please let your parents know,” said Chief Holloway in a press conference.

