rachel wade iwak

Former news anchor charged in mother’s stabbing death

Posted at 11:52 AM, November 3, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

WICHITA, Kansas (Court TV) — A former news anchor is accused of killing her elderly mother on Halloween in Wichita.

Angelynn Mock, 47, was arrested Friday following the fatal attack on her mother, 80-year-old Anita Avers, according to Wichita Police.

Angelynn Mock

This Oct. 31, 2025 booking photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office shows murder suspect Angelynn Mock. (Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers responded to the scene around 7:52 a.m. and found Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds. Avers was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mock, who was located outside the home, was also transported to the hospital for treatment before being taken into custody. She was subsequently booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

According to People, Mock worked as a news anchor for Fox 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015. KAKE reported Avers was a marriage and family therapist.

Jail records indicate that Mock is being held on a $1 million professional surety bond.

Parts of this story were reported by a journalist and have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More In:

Related Stories

Darin Thrailkill
play button

Father Figure Murder Trial: Opening Statements Recap

Darin Thrailkill allegedly killed his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. His defense claims the boy died from a combination of pneumonia and asthma. More

Bryan Kohberger knife sheath
play button

New Photos Released of Knife Sheath Tying Bryan Kohberger to Murders

Officials have released more photos from the Bryan Kohberger investigation, including images of the knife sheath found at the crime scene. More

luke truesdell on bodycam

IA v. Luke Truesdell: Metal Pipe Massacre Trial

Luke Truesdell is accused of fatally beating four people with a metal pipe in June 2024. He faces life in prison if convicted at trial. More

TOP STORIES

Kimberly Sullivan appears in court
luke truesdell on bodycam