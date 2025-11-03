Former news anchor charged in mother’s stabbing death

WICHITA, Kansas (Court TV) — A former news anchor is accused of killing her elderly mother on Halloween in Wichita.

Angelynn Mock, 47, was arrested Friday following the fatal attack on her mother, 80-year-old Anita Avers, according to Wichita Police.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:52 a.m. and found Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds. Avers was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mock, who was located outside the home, was also transported to the hospital for treatment before being taken into custody. She was subsequently booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

According to People, Mock worked as a news anchor for Fox 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015. KAKE reported Avers was a marriage and family therapist.

Jail records indicate that Mock is being held on a $1 million professional surety bond.

Parts of this story were reported by a journalist and have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.