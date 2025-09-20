Grand jury declines to indict woman who admitted to shooting father

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (Court TV/Scripps News Lexington) — A Kentucky woman has been released from custody after a grand jury declined to return an indictment against her for the death of her father.

Summer Adkins, 22, was arrested in June after allegedly calling 911 and telling a dispatcher she had shot her father, reported Scripps News Lexington. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Jimmy Harvey dead in a chair from multiple gunshot wounds.

Adkins was arrested and charged with one count of murder. One week later, her defense claimed in court that Adkins shot her father because she was allegedly sexually abused by him as a child and believed he was sexually abusing a family member, reported WYMT.

“While the Grand Jury is sympathetic to the family of Mr. Harvey and does not condone people taking the law into their own hands, it is our belief that no jury would convict Ms. Adkins given the circumstances here,” states a grand jury report obtained by Mountain Top Media.

Following the grand jury’s decision, Floyd Circuit Court Judge Johnny Ray Harris issued an order on Aug. 15, 2025, directing that Adkins be released from custody and that her bond be released to the bondsperson or bond assignment, according to the documents reviewed by Scripps News Lexington.

A motion filed in the case cited “failure to indict” as the reason for dismissal, noting that the 60-day period had elapsed and attaching proof that the matter had been referred to the grand jury.

Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.