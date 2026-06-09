‘I refuse to be part of this’: Angry pro se defendant spars with judge

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing his neighbor began yelling at the judge presiding over his trial on Tuesday afternoon as the defendant demanded his case be delayed.

Kevin Lychwick, 63, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of Carlos Maldonado, 55. Prosecutors said Maldonado was killed in April 2024, but his remains were not found until months later.

Lychwick is representing himself against the charges and has vehemently maintained his innocence throughout the trial, telling the jury in his opening statement, “I am not guilty of this crime.”

On Tuesday, testimony was scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m., but Judge David Maas told the courtroom that his deputies advised him that Lychwick had refused to get dressed and leave his cell.

“You have dragged me here and brutalized me,” Lychwick said. “They dragged me out of my bed. I question your rationality, sir.”

When asked what the problem was, Lychwick repeatedly said that he was sick and needed to lie down. “I have a tear in my belly that needs to be repaired,” he said. “I have not received all the surgeries that I need.”

Maas told him that previous testimony from jail administrators and his treating physician proved he was well enough to attend his trial. At that point, Lychwick began to yell at the court. “I am exhausted. How would you like to sleep on, for 18 months, Your Honor, a concrete slab? Being starved, being tortured with lights on you 24 hours a day, guards harassing you when you’re on the toilet. I can’t even shower in peace or sleep in peace. I can’t take this anymore,” Lychwick railed. “I feel that I’m not speaking to somebody who’s rational at this point. You’re hearing what you want to hear. So at this point, you’re trying to make a fool out of me on top of it. I refuse to be part of this. You’re railroading me, I say again.”



Maas appeared patient when he offered Lychwick four options:

Lychwick would be given approximately 45 minutes to leave, compose himself, freshen up and change into a suit before returning to the courtroom. Lychwich could remain in his wheelchair and jail clothes in the courtroom; the jury would be instructed to disregard them and told that the defendant’s custody status can’t be used against him. If Lychwick was disruptive, he would be placed in a holding cell and would be able to participate by video from a separate room. If Lychwick continued to be disruptive even after he was removed from the courtroom, the trial would proceed with him in absentia.

Maas noted the final option was the most severe and hoped not to get that far. “The reason why that is a drastic remedy here and a drastic option, Mr. Lychwick, is because you are representing yourself.”

Refusing to choose any of the presented options, Lychwick repeated that he was sick and wanted to lie down. “When I feel better, I’ll let you know,” he offered.

Maas ultimately chose for the defendant; the jury was brought in and instructed to disregard Lychwick’s jail clothing.