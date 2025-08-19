Idaho father in custody after teen daughter found dead in home

CALDWELL, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — An 18-year-old girl is dead in Caldwell, and her father is behind bars after police picked him up in Mountain Home.

According to the Caldwell Police Department, officers responded to a call from a teen on Blaine Street in Caldwell just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Police say the teen said his father, 51-year-old Delbert Cornish, was inside a home and armed with a gun.

A press release from the Caldwell Police Department says that officers made contact with the son outside of the residence, who said that Cornish made comments about shooting a family member and attempted to prevent him from escaping. After a short struggle, the teenage son fled the home unharmed and called 911.

When clearing the home, police say they located a dead 18-year-old woman and a firearm.

Officers used Automated License Plate Reader cameras to locate the suspect, who was eventually tracked down to a home in Mountain Home.

At 7:30 p.m., Mountain Home Police arrested Cornish without incident. Caldwell Police detectives, with assistance from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Lab, will be processing the crime scene in Caldwell. The investigation remains active.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.

