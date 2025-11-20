Judge sentences Steven Merkel for death of 8-year-old stepson

Posted at 12:57 PM, November 20, 2025
ELKHORN, Wis. (Court TV) — A judge sentenced Steven Merkel to 25 years in prison during an emotional hearing where the victim’s family confronted the man who killed an 8-year-old boy.

Steven Merkel appeared in court for his sentencing hearing on Nov. 20, 2025. (Court TV)

Merkel was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the shooting that killed his stepson, 8-year-old Michael Meagher. The courtroom was filled with raw emotion as family members delivered victim impact statements before Judge Kristine Drettwan imposed the sentence.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” Meagher’s mother said through tears. “The depression, anger.”

The mother described the devastating impact of losing her son, telling Merkel directly how the shooting destroyed their family.

“I will never get to see my son again because of what you did,” she said.

Other family members also addressed Merkel during the hearing, expressing their grief and anger over the loss of their loved one.

Merkel’s defense attorney argued for a lighter sentence, citing his client’s remorse and personal circumstances. However, the prosecution pushed for a significant prison term, emphasizing the severity of the crime and its impact on the victim’s family.

Before imposing the 25-year sentence, Judge Drettwan acknowledged the family’s profound loss while also considering the legal factors in the case.

