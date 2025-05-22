Judge to decide whether to accept plea deal for former Indiana sheriff’s wife

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Court TV) — The search for accountability continues in the saga of a former Indiana sheriff who admitted to stealing millions of taxpayers’ dollars to fund his family’s lavish lifestyle with deadly consequences.

Jamey Noel was sentenced to 15 years — 12 years in prison and three years on probation — in October 2024. A career lawman who once appeared on A&E’s “60 Days In,” Noel pleaded guilty to 27 charges of corruption, theft, official misconduct, obstruction of justice, and tax evasion in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Now, Noel’s estranged wife has signaled her desire to plead guilty.

Misty Noel appeared in a Clark County courtroom on May 21 for a hearing in which her lawyer withdrew her previous plea of not guilty. Addressing the same judge who oversaw her husband’s case, Misty pleaded guilty to 10 felony charges of theft and tax evasion in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

What’s in the proposed plea deal?

Special prosecutor Ric Hertel said the plea agreement calls for Misty to spend 13.5 months in custody and 4.5 years on probation. She would also be responsible for nearly $700,000 in restitution and the return of nine cars to Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association and New Chapel EMS, the entities from which the Noels are accused of stealing funds.

Hertel told Special Judge Larry Medlock that victims supported Misty’s proposed plea. Ultimately, the decision rests with Medlock, who said he would decide whether to accept the plea agreement before Misty’s sentencing, which is scheduled for July 3.

If the judge doesn’t accept the proposal, “we’ll go back to the drawing board and start from scratch,” the prosecutor told reporters after the hearing. Hertel said the judge could set a trial date, or the parties may return to the negotiating table.

“We look at culpability throughout this entire case, and obviously, we feel like Jamey Noel was the most culpable. That doesn’t mean Misty Noel did not commit a crime — as evidenced today, she admitted that she committed a crime. But in the same breath, I think the hierarchy of culpability certainly rests with Jamey Noel,” Hertel said.

The case against Jamey Noel

As sheriff of Clark County from 2015 to 2022, Jamey Noel served as head of its emergency medical services for part of his tenure. Most of the charges to which Jamey pleaded guilty stem from his time as president and CEO of the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, which also does business as New Chapel Fire/EMS.

An investigation revealed that Jamey used corporate cards and money laundering schemes for a variety of selfish purposes—from extravagances such as a personal plane, vacations, timeshares, cigars, luxury and vintage cars, custom suits, and used Rolex watches to everyday expenses such as Amazon purchases, meals at Papa John’s and McDonald’s, property taxes, child support, home repairs and even an $11,000 lawnmower.

Jamey maintained his innocence at the start of the investigation, calling the allegations a political “witch hunt.” At his sentencing on October 14, 2024, Jamey tearfully apologized to his victims, saying, “It’s all my fault.”

More than 20 community members shared victim impact statements about the wide-ranging effects of Jamey’s actions.

Tereva Hodges, mayor of the rural community of Charlestown, said Jamey used his influence to force her town into a contract with New Chapel/EMS at a higher cost than other service providers. Hodges said the contract drained funding for public safety initiatives, including a public safety officer, forcing the town to dip into its reserves.

Two of Jamey’s employees who worked for New Chapel EMS testified to the corruption and toxic work environment he created for his own gain. Roger Montgomery Jr., a firefighter and EMT, said Jamey would pull firefighters from their shifts to drive his personal limousines.

Suzanne Davis, an EMT, said there was “no regard for employee safety.” She said EMS staff worked long hours with no downtime and, on some nights, only 30 minutes of sleep.

Anitra Coatley Williams said her father died from a heart attack after waiting an hour for an ambulance.

Suzanna Worrall described her brother-in-law’s death in the hospital after waiting 27 minutes for an ambulance.

Janice Marie Sweet said her son, Chris Sweet, died in Clark County jail after suffering chest pains and “lethally high” blood pressure. She blamed his death on poorly trained medical staff.

The victim impact statement by Jamey’s former sister-in-law, Hope Noel, brought him to tears.

As executor of his dead brother’s estate, Jamey was accused of pocketing money intended for his nieces and nephews. Hope called her former brother-in-law a “sociopath” before reading a letter from his niece that said, “Grandma, your mom, and Grandpa, your dad, would be very disappointed in you.”

Calling Jamey a “political fascist,” Special Judge Larry Medlock said he was signing off on the plea agreement “with reluctance” after expressing concern that an appeals court might overturn a stiffer sentence.

“You’ve tarnished the badge and failed everyone in law enforcement,” Medlock told Jamey.

The cases against Kasey and Misty Noel

Jamey’s wife, Misty, and daughter, Kasey, were both charged with felony tax evasion and theft. They are accused of stealing more than $700,000 from New Chapel EMS through their own purchases of jewelry, meals, and clothing. They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In February, Kasey changed her plea to guilty and was sentenced to nine months in prison, WDRB reported. Search warrants indicate Kasey charged more than $100,000 to a credit card associated with the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association and New Chapel EMS on items including clothing, tanning, cosmetics, manicure and pedicure services, food, tickets, trips, alcohol, utilities, vaping products, gas, Netflix and items from Amazon.

At his sentencing, Jamey apologized to his wife and daughter, Kasey, saying they did not share responsibility because he controlled his family’s finances. But Judge Medlock said he didn’t believe that to be true.