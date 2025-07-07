Former Indiana sheriff’s wife Misty Noel apologizes for stealing public funds

The wife of a former Indiana sheriff left a courtroom in handcuffs after pleading guilty to stealing public funds to support her family’s extravagant lifestyle.

Misty Noel pleaded guilty to five counts each of theft and tax evasion in a deal with Indiana prosecutors. She was sentenced to more than a year in prison and nearly $700,000 in restitution to the entities from which she stole for purchases including jewelry, meals and clothing.

Misty is the estranged wife of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel. The career lawman appeared on A&E’s “60 Days In” before facing allegations he stole millions of dollars from the volunteer firefighter and emergency medical services he oversaw. Jamey pleaded guilty to 27 charges of corruption, theft, official misconduct, obstruction of justice, and tax evasion in 2024. He is serving 12 years in prison.

Judge Larry Medlock approved Misty’s plea deal at July 3 hearing. He sentenced her to six years in state custody — 1.5 years in prison (or likely less because of credit she’ll get for time served) followed by 4.5 years on probation. She has filed for divorce from her husband.

MORE | Judge to decide whether to accept plea deal for former Indiana sheriff’s wife

Misty offered a tearful apology to the community and her children at her sentencing. Her adult daughter, Kasey Noel, pleaded guilty in February to theft and tax evasion, WDRB reported.

“How I feel about the events that’s led here me today — I have a great amount of remorse for my ignorance that not only led me to here but led my children here as well,” Misty said. “And I have a great deal of love for not only the people in my family and my community, but I have a lot of respect for everyone sitting in this courtroom. So I apologize.”

Misty’s supporters — including daughter Kasey — filled the courtroom audience along with people affected by the theft of resources from the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association and New Chapel EMS. Jamey Noel oversaw the operations of both entities during part of his tenure as Clark County sheriff.

Special Judge Larry Medlock, who presided over both cases, called the Noels’ plundering of “life-saving resources” an “assault” on democracy.

“You turned trusting citizens into victims of your greed,” Medlock told Misty.

Nevertheless, the judge said he would not “bow” to public pressure for a harsher sentence for Misty. He also called out Misty for leading her children into crimes of dishonesty.

“It’s not a matter of revenge; it’s a matter of justice. I trust that the state of Indiana has done what they believe to be appropriate in this circumstance,” Medlock said.

“I sincerely hope from this day forward they truly become the most impost important things to you and that you can become a woman and a mother of integrity who is dedicated to the care of others more than to your own self-indulgence.”