Jury deliberates in Maya Hernandez’s trial for son’s hot car death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Scripps News Bakersfield) — Attorneys in the trial of Maya Hernandez delivered their closing arguments after just over a week of testimony, sending the case to the jury as both sides clashed over what Hernandez knew and when she knew it.

Hernandez faces four charges: second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment, stemming from the June 29 death of her 1-year-old son, Amillio Gutierrez, who prosecutors say died after being left in a hot car while Hernandez attended a cosmetic appointment. Her 2-year-old son survived.

In closing arguments, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Taconi told jurors the case hinges on Hernandez’s knowledge and mental state at the time of the incident.

WATCH | State: Maya Hernandez Left Amillio and Mateo ‘Trapped in an Inferno’

“You are going to have to ask yourselves, what did she know and when did she know it?” Taconi said.

Taconi argued that Hernandez knew the dangers of leaving her children in the vehicle and chose to act anyway.

“It’s convenient, though, ladies and gentlemen, if you pay attention, that the three counts that are being conceded by the defense are counts that they cannot rebut,” Taconi said.

Defense attorneys conceded some charges but argued prosecutors failed to meet their burden on the most serious count — second-degree murder. Assistant Public Defender Teryl Wakeman said the prosecution did not prove implied malice, which requires a showing of conscious disregard for life.

“The prosecution would have to prove that Maya knew that the car would time out,” Wakeman said.

WATCH | Defense: Maya Hernandez Was Negligent, Not Malicious

Wakeman told jurors that Hernandez’s actions amounted to negligence, not murder.

“What do we call parents who don’t check on their kids? We call them negligent. And in this case, criminally negligent,” Wakeman said. “Maya taking accountability doesn’t equal conscious disregard.”

Prosecutors pushed back, questioning Hernandez’s credibility and her testimony on the stand, including claims that she attempted to rush her appointment.

“This was a convenient line for the defendant to use until she learned that I had the text messages, that I had the entire conversation between her and Harmony that day,” Taconi said, suggesting Hernandez was not truthful.

Wakeman urged jurors to listen again to Hernandez’s 911 call, arguing it reflected panic rather than indifference, and pointed to photographs showing Hernandez displaying affection toward her son.

“That call was frantic, listen to her voice in that call,” Wakeman said, adding that Hernandez attempted to ride in the ambulance but was not allowed.

Taconi countered that those details did not negate the legal elements of second-degree murder.

“It’s okay that you saw those photographs of the defendant showing affection and loving Amillio,” Taconi said. “None of that negates the elements of second-degree murder.”

If convicted of second-degree murder, Hernandez faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. A conviction for involuntary manslaughter could carry a sentence of up to four years.

Jury deliberations are underway.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Bakersfield, an E.W. Scripps Company.