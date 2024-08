Ajike “AJ” Owens, a mother of four, was fatally shot through her neighbor, Susan Lorincz’s door during an ongoing feud, but will Lorincz’s actions be seen as self-defense? This episode features opening statements in the Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial from 8/13/2024. Hear both sides lay out their cases for the men and women tasked with determining whether or not this shooting was justified.

