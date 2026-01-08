Lawsuit blames two nonprofits for Texas college student’s death

AUSTIN, Texas (Court TV) — The parents of a teenager found dead after a rivalry football game have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two nonprofits whose tailgate they say led to their daughter’s death.

Brianna Aguilera, 19, was found dead after falling seventeen stories from an apartment building in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 28, 2025. No charges have been filed in her death, which police classified as a suicide after finding a digital suicide note dated three days prior. Aguilera’s parents have pushed back against the police findings.

Now, Aguilera’s parents, Stephanie Rodriguez and Manuel Aguilera, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Austin Blacks Rugby Club and the UT Latin Economics and Business Association (UTLEBA), alleging negligence on the part of both nonprofits that directly led to Brianna’s death.

Brianna, a student at Texas A&M, had traveled to Austin for the school’s rivalry game against the University of Texas, according to the lawsuit. There, she obtained a ticket from a promoter to go to the tailgate, hosted by UTLEBA and held in the parking lot of Austin Blacks Rugby Club’s facility.

Despite Brianna’s age, her parents say she was served an egregious amount of alcohol, with witnesses describing her as “noticeably intoxicated” within a short time of her 6 p.m. arrival at the party. “As Brianna consumed more alcohol, witnesses described her behavior shifting from upbeat to disoriented and ultimately grossly intoxicated,” the lawsuit says. “Brianna began to stumble at the tailgate and lose physical faculties.”

Surveillance video shows Brianna leaving the event around 10 p.m. with friends’ assistance and arriving at the Austin apartment complex, where she planned to stay overnight.

“What happened after Brianna entered the apartment is still under investigation. But, there is no doubt her intoxication ultimately contributed to her demise around midnight of November 28, 2025. Brianna tragically fell seventeen stories to her death.”

The lawsuit demands a jury trial and notes that “because the acts complained of herein are the result of a violation of the criminal laws of Texas, the punitive damages sought by Plaintiffs are not subject to the statutory cap.” To that end, the suit seeks at least $1 million.