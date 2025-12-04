Police rule death of A&M student a suicide over mother’s protests

AUSTIN, Texas (Scripps News Waco) — The Austin Police Department has ruled the death of Brianna Aguilera a suicide.

APD said during a press conference on Thursday that officers found a “digital, deleted suicide note” on her phone that was originally dated Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, that was written to specific people in her life, the lead investigator said.

Police Chief Lisa Davis and Detective Marshall held a press conference to address what they called “inaccurate information” that had circulated online about Aguilera’s death on Nov. 29 at the 21 Rio apartments on Rio Grande Street.

“It is not common for a police department to speak publicly about a death by suicide,” Davis said. “But inaccurate information has circulated and been reported. And that has led to additional harm of innocent people, bullying included, and their families.”

Timeline of Events

Detective Marshall provided a detailed timeline of the investigation, saying Aguilera arrived at the 17th-floor apartment just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 28 after attending a tailgate party at the Austin Rugby Club earlier that day.

“The investigation showed that Brianna had been at a tailgate party earlier in the day and became intoxicated to a point that she was asked to leave the same tailgate,” Marshall said.

Witnesses told police Aguilera had lost her phone at the tailgate and dropped it multiple times before staggering into a wooded area. The phone was later recovered by police in that location.

Surveillance footage showed a large group of friends leaving the apartment at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, leaving Aguilera with three other women.

At approximately 12:43 a.m., witnesses heard Aguilera arguing on a borrowed phone with her out-of-town boyfriend.

“This call occurred at approximately 12:43 to 12:44 a.m., approximately one minute. This is two minutes before the 911 call of the body found down below on the pavement,” Marshall said.

Austin police officers responded to the scene at 12:46 a.m. and found Aguilera on the ground with trauma consistent with falling from a higher floor. She was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m.

Digital Evidence

The investigation revealed crucial digital evidence on Aguilera’s phone, which her mother had turned over to the police.

“A further review of Brianna’s phone shows a deleted digital suicide note dated Tuesday, November 25th of this year, which was written to specific people in her life,” Marshall said.

Police also discovered Aguilera had made suicidal comments to friends in October and had sent text messages indicating thoughts of suicide on the evening of her death.

Investigation Findings

Marshall emphasized that extensive evidence collection found no criminal activity.

“Between all of the witness statements, all of the video evidence, and all of the digital evidence collected, at no time did any evidence point to this being anything of a criminal nature,” Marshall said.

The detective addressed online speculation about fights in the apartment, stating the only physical altercation was Aguilera punching a friend who tried to help her leave the tailgate party.

Police interviewed dozens of witnesses, reviewed hours of surveillance footage and processed digital evidence. All witnesses cooperated fully with the investigation, with several doing multiple interviews.

Family Notification

Aguilera’s mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, called police at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, trying to find her daughter. She was notified of Aguilera’s death just before 5 p.m. that day.

Marshall said he attempted to contact Rodriguez four times to share investigation findings privately, but was directed to speak with her attorney. Aguilera’s father has also been informed of all the details of the investigation.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the parents of Aguilera, put out a statement following the press conference held by APD, saying in part:

“Brianna Aguilera had her whole life in front of her. The circumstances surrounding her death are very suspicious. The Austin Police Department’s handling of this matter creates more questions than it provides answers. As far as we are concerned, this is an open investigation and will continue to be open until these parents are satisfied they know what happened to their daughter.”

Mental Health Resources

Officials emphasized the importance of mental health support and provided resources for those experiencing emotional distress.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or mental health struggles, support is available,” Marshall said.

The suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 988. Integral Care’s 24-hour helpline is available at 512-472-4357 for local crisis services, including mobile services.

Davis expressed condolences to Aguilera’s family as both the police chief and the mother of four children.

“I have three daughters and a son, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain that Brianna’s family is feeling,” Davis said.

