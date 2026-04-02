Letecia Stauch wins new murder trial after appeals court finds juror biased

DENVER (Court TV) — A woman convicted of killing her 11-year-old stepson and leaving his body under a Florida bridge has won a new trial after an appeals court found a juror was improperly admitted into her first trial.

Letecia Stauch, 42, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 13 years, after she was convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Gannon Stauch. At trial, the defendant pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and argued that she suffered from dissociative identity disorder at the time of the killing. A 12-person jury deliberated for nearly eight hours over two days before delivering the verdict.

Now, the Colorado Court of Appeals has ordered Stauch’s conviction be overturned and she be granted a new trial because of a juror who should not have been allowed to deliberate.

Under Colorado law, any juror who is related within the third degree to any deputy district attorney in the elected area is ineligible to serve on a panel. During voir dire in Stauch’s trial, “Juror M.B.” revealed that his son-in-law worked in the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office — the same office prosecuting Stauch’s case.

When Stauch’s defense counsel objected to the juror and asked that he be stricken, the trial judge refused. “I don’t think it’s a statutory cause,” Judge Gregory Werner said at the time. “We conclude the trial court’s statement, ‘I don’t think it’s a statutory cause,’ reflected the court’s mistaken belief that Juror M.B.’s implied bias based on his relationship to the prosecutor (as distinct from his actual bias as a result of that relationship) did not trigger mandatory removal under section 16-10-103(1)(b).”

In the appeal, prosecutors didn’t dispute that M.B. was covered by the statute, but argued there was no need to reverse the conviction because it was unclear whether M.B. deliberated. But the Court of Appeals disagreed and said their review of the record made it clear that M.B. did deliberate on the case.

Gannon was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020, when Stauch called 911 to report that the child hadn’t returned home. But in the coming days and weeks, investigators said she refused to cooperate with detectives and kept changing her story. At trial, prosecutors said that Gannon was murdered on Jan. 27 with enough violence that blood stained his mattress, soaked through the carpet and stained the concrete below his bed.

After the murder, investigators said Stauch moved the child’s body through the house and then into her Volkswagen Tiguan before dumping him off a highway in Douglas County. When police seized that car, investigators said Stauch obtained a Nissan Altima and returned to the area where she dumped the body to remove evidence.

Gannon’s body was found in a suitcase along the Escambia River Bridge in 2020. The child suffered a fractured skull, a gunshot wound to his lower jaw, 18 sharp force wounds and what appeared to be defensive wounds on his hands. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound with blunt-force trauma to the head.