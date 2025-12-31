Minnesota man charged with murdering girlfriend on Christmas Eve

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (Court TV) — A 29-year-old Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve, which was also the victim’s 26th birthday, according to a criminal complaint.

Demarco Marquie Jones faces one count of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Tatianna Marie Ehnes-Giles, which was initially believed to be an attempted murder-suicide.

Deputies with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Castle Rock Township at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2025. During the 911 call, Ehnes-Giles’ mother reported that her daughter had been shot in the head by her boyfriend and was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they found Jones on the second floor at the top of the stairs with blood on his hands and the back of his head. Jones was verbally responsive and told deputies the gun was “in the room.” Ehnes-Giles was found in a bedroom, lying on the bed with blood on and around her head. Medics confirmed she was deceased. A handgun and two spent shell casings were located in the bedroom. One spent casing was found on the ground near the bed, and the other was found underneath the victim’s body.

According to the complaint, Ehnes-Giles’ mother claimed Jones told her, “I’ve been shot. She shot me. Call 911.” Jones then allegedly said, “I shot her.”

Ehnes-Giles’ brother, who also lived downstairs in the residence, told deputies that Jones and Ehnes-Giles had been together for about six to seven years and lived upstairs with their two children. The brother said Jones told him he shot himself and said he caught the victim cheating.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of death to be a single gunshot wound to the head.

Jones remains in custody at the hospital, where he continues to receive medical treatment. He will be transferred to the Dakota County Jail after he is medically cleared. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.