Murder charge filed two years after woman killed in storage unit fire

Posted at 8:23 AM, September 3, 2025
MURRAY, Utah (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — Murder charges have been filed for what was previously considered “an accidental, tragic loss of life” after a Utah storage unit fire killed one woman and a dog.

Alexander Paul Wardell, 33, is charged with murder or the alternative manslaughter in the Feb. 2023 death of his girlfriend, Morgan Kay Harris.

(L) Storage unit where Morgan Harris was killed. (R) Morgan Harris.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by Scripps News Salt Lake City, Murray Police responded to the scene and spoke with Wardell, who admitted to closing the storage unit with the victim and her dog inside, placing a lock on it before leaving the area on foot.

Police said the fire broke out after Wardell had left, with the victim and dog trapped inside. The storage unit was not opened until firefighters were able to open the door.

In 2024, District Attorney Sim Gill announced that Wardell wouldn’t face charges after Harris was killed in the fire. Gill went on to say that an investigation, which cost $100,000, could not determine the cause of Harris’ death.

“With the current evidence before, this office cannot in good conscience file charges against Mr. Wardell,” said Gill.

Wardell, who remains in prison on unrelated charges, also faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated animal cruelty.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.

