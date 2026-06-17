Murder trial postponed after juror asks ChatGPT about the case

DALLAS, Ga. (Court TV) — Jury selection in a Georgia murder trial was abruptly stopped after a prospective juror allegedly researched the case online and then shared information with others awaiting voir dire.

Lacy Jolee Boles, 43, was scheduled to stand trial this week on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of her husband, Daniel Akers, 36.

Boles has pleaded not guilty to the charges and claims that Akers took his own life on Dec. 22, 2019. Prosecutors say that Boles was the one who pulled the trigger and that investigators noticed inconsistencies in the defendant’s account of what happened in the couple’s home.

The case was first delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and was scheduled to finally head to trial this week. Jury selection began Monday in Judge Dean Bucci’s courtroom. But as the attorneys worked to assemble a panel on Tuesday, things took a turn when one of the prospective jurors was called back into the courtroom.

As Bucci explained to the parties, lawyers and potential jurors assembled before him, the court clerk told the judge that the juror had asked ChatGPT about Boles’ case and then proceeded to share the information they found with other prospective jurors. Until the presentation of evidence is complete in a case, jurors are told to do no independent research or discuss the case with anyone, including amongst themselves.

Bucci held the prospective juror in contempt and was forced to release the rest of the group. After releasing the jurors, Bucci scheduled the case for November, when the parties will once again attempt to seat a jury.

Boles is free on a $100,000 bond as she awaits trial. She is represented by high-profile attorney Brian Steel, who previously represented Sean “Diddy” Combs and Young Thug in their criminal trials broadcast on Court TV.