ND woman accused of attacking sleeping boyfriend with hatchet

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Court TV) — A North Dakota woman is accused of attempting to kill her sleeping boyfriend with a hatchet.

Lena Deoliveira, 23, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in the alleged Sept. 5 attack on Jonathan Granados.

A witness told authorities the three of them were sleeping in a detached garage when he awoke to Granados screaming, according to court documents obtained by Court TV. The witness said he saw Deoliveira standing behind Granados, who was lying in a reclined chair,” before she struck him with a hatchet and fled the scene. The witness said it sounded like “splitting wood.”

Granados later told police he had been attacked without warning. Authorities said the victim survived and was treated for injuries to his head and fingers, reported KVLY.

Deoliveira was arrested two days later by the Moorhead Police Department and extradited to Cass County, according to authorities.

Deoliveira’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 16.