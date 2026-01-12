Ohio man on trial for murder of Uber driver sent to his home by scammers

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (Court TV) — An Ohio man is standing trial for the shooting death of an Uber driver who investigators say was sent to his home by scammers demanding money from the defendant.

William Brock is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the March 2024 death of Lo-Letha Hall.

Brock called 911 the morning of March 25, saying he shot a woman who was trying to rob him. First responders found 61-year-old Hall lying in Brock’s driveway with four gunshot wounds to her leg and upper body, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office incident report. Hall died after being transported to a hospital.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation revealed Brock and Hall were both caught up in a scam – Brock for his cash and Hall as the unwitting courier. Brock’s decision to take matters into his hands made his actions criminal, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Brock told investigators an unknown man called him multiple times that morning, threatening to kill him and his family if he didn’t pay a $12,000 “ransom” to get Brock’s nephew out of jail. Inside Brock’s home, officers found an envelope stuffed with $12,050 in cash, a notepad with a case number and court appearance details jotted down, and “Black Acura Driver Leotha” written in the bottom corner.

Brock’s nephew was not in jail, Clark County Det. Brian Melchi previously told Court TV, saying the “ransom” tale was part of the scam.

A dashboard camera in Hall’s car captured the tense moments leading up to the alleged shooting. According to the police incident report, Hall can be heard on the video talking to and texting the Uber user who sent her to Brock’s house, reading what sounds like instructions on her phone, and remarking that no one appears to be home.

After sitting in her car for about 30 minutes, the video shows her leaving the vehicle and returning into the camera’s view a few minutes later. Brock is following her with a gun pointed at her as Hall tries to reenter her car. Their verbal exchange is captured, including multiple gunshots.