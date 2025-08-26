Okla. man accused of fathering baby born to 11-year-old stepdaughter

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (Scripps News Tulsa/Court TV) — A mother and stepfather face child neglect charges after DNA testing confirmed the man fathered a baby born to his 11-year-old stepdaughter over the weekend, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson said DNA testing revealed a 99% certainty that Dustin Walker is the father of the baby born to the child, who lived with Dustin and her mother, Cherie Walker.

Both defendants are being held in the Muskogee County Jail on $100,000 bond each on child neglect charges. Hutson said prosecutors plan to file additional charges following the DNA results.

The case has drawn attention for the extreme circumstances surrounding the birth. Hutson said the 11-year-old received no medical care during delivery and was alone during the birth.

“I was horror-stricken to find out it’s an 11-year-old little girl who’s given birth,” Hutson said. “And that she had no medical care, and she had no one to be with her.”

The child and her siblings have been removed from the home and placed in protective custody.

Living conditions raise additional concerns

Neighbors described concerning living conditions at the residence where the children lived. Cheryl Adkins, who lives next to the house, said the family had been without running water for two to three years and that multiple animals lived inside the home with six children.

Adkins said she had made several calls to police and authorities to check on the children’s welfare before the recent events.

“They robbed her of her childhood,” Adkins said.

Family members dispute allegations

The child’s grandmother, who identified herself only as Michelle, disputed some characterizations of the family situation.

“I just want people to know, we did not know this was happening. None of us,” Michelle said.

She attributed the home’s condition to pets getting into trash, saying the family attempted to maintain cleanliness despite the animals.

Before DNA testing confirmed Dustin’s paternity, Michelle said the child had claimed a 12-year-old boy was the father.

“She keeps telling us that it was a little 12-year-old that I used to babysit,” Michelle said. “She keeps telling everybody that it was him. They got curious. That’s all I know.”

The Muskogee County District Attorney’s office confirmed Dustin’s paternity on August 25.

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Tulsa and has been adapted for Court TV’s digital platform with the assistance of AI.