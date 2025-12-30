Parents of student killed at Ky. State University facing charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — The parents of a Kentucky State University student who was fatally shot earlier this month are now facing charges, court records confirm.

Last week, the parents of 19-year-old Dejon Darrell Fox, Jr., were both arrested in Indiana on a charge of intimidation: threat to commit a forcible felony.

Probable cause affidavits detailed that the charges stem from Facebook posts that 38-year-old Dejon Darrell Fox and 37-year-old Chardnae Cleveland allegedly made after their son was fatally shot Dec. 9 on the Kentucky State University campus.

Jacob Bard, the man who was arrested in connection with the shooting, will not face murder charges after the grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case, according to previous reporting.

The affidavits noted that the statements made on social media implied “intent for violent retaliation toward the family of Jacob Bard” due to a post that allegedly referenced a “prominent criminal street gang.”

On Monday, online records show that the court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for Cleveland, and she was ordered to have no contact with Bard or his family.

An arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 26 for Fox after he failed to appear in court, according to court records.

