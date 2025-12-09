Shooting at Kentucky State leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody

Posted at 5:59 PM, December 9, 2025
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — At least one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect was in custody, police said.

Police in Frankfort, the state’s capital city, said the campus was on lockdown. Video from WLKY-TV in Louisville showed multiple police vehicles outside a cluster of dormitories and crime scene tape in a courtyard.

KSU Campus Shooting

Police gather on the Kentucky State University campus following a deadly shooting on Dec. 9, 2025. (Court TV)

It’s not clear yet where the shooting happened. Campus police and school officials did not immediately respond to messages.

Frankfort police said it responded to an incident involving “an active aggressor” and that the campus was secured. Authorities planned to release more information at an evening news conference.

The governor’s office confirmed there was a shooting.

“We will share more information as available,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. Lawmakers authorized the school’s creation in 1886.

The school sits about 2 miles east of the Capitol building.

