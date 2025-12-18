Partial verdict reached in Maya Hernandez’s trial for son’s hot car death

Posted at 1:21 PM, December 18, 2025
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Court TV/Scripps News Bakersfield) — The jury reached a partial verdict in the trial of a California woman charged in her son’s hot car death, while deadlocking on the most serious of charges.

Maya Hernandez appears in court during the jury's verdict

Maya Hernandez appears in court during the jury’s verdict on De. 18, 2025. (Court TV)

Maya Hernandez was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abuse, stemming from the June 29 death of her 1-year-old son, Amillio Gutierrez, who prosecutors say died after being left in a hot car while Hernandez attended a cosmetic appointment. Her 2-year-old son survived.

After two days of deliberations, the jury convicted her of child abuse, while deadlocking on second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 12 on the child abuse charge. Prosecutors did not immediately say whether or not they’ll seek to retry Hernandez on the murder and manslaughter charges.

