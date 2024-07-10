PI concludes investigation into Riley Strain’s death

Posted at 12:23 PM, July 10, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — The private investigator for the family of Riley Strain, the 22-year-old college student who drowned in the Cumberland River after a night in Nashville, released a portion of his findings this week.

The 281-page report contains almost an hour of video presentation that includes important pieces of surveillance footage from March 8th, the night Riley died.

portrait of riley strain

FILE – Riley Strain (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Steve Fischer was hired by the family to independently review all of the evidence. He says since this is the family’s report, he couldn’t disclose any investigative determinations or the report’s contents, but what he could share is that there is over 100 hours of surveillance video from more than 20 cameras, along with a dozen witness interviews, discussions with Metro police, trauma surgeons and the pathologist who performed the autopsy at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office.

A lot of the information he shared lines up with what officials shared in their findings, but there could be more that could be shared at a later date by the family.

Fischer’s investigation shows Riley was alone after getting kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar and at no point did anyone approach him or pick him up, which dispels rumors about a possible abduction or interaction with the homeless by the river.

Fischer says what the family chooses to do with the report is entirely up to them.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

