Family of Riley Strain orders second autopsy, expert weighs in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — Nearly a week after learning their son died, Riley Strain’s family ordered a second autopsy of their 22-year-old son.

The case remains open, and now the world-renowned expert in body decomposition questions what happened to Riley.

Riley was fully clothed in the security video the night he disappeared. But when he was pulled from the river two weeks later, Scripps News Nashville learned Riley didn’t have pants on or his boots. From the waist down, only his boxer shorts and socks remained. However, police confirmed when his body was found that Riley had his shirt and Apple watch still on.

“It is unusual. Normally if you fall in the river, it’s very difficult to get your pants off,” said Dr. Bill Bass, who is the founder of the University of Tennessee’s famed Body Farm and one of the foremost experts on body decomposition in the world.

When asked about the missing pants and boots, Dr. Bass said it’s possible, but unlikely they came off in the river current.

“No, they would not come off by themselves,” Bass said.

He said debris could have snagged the clothing or he had another theory.

“I would say somebody took them off,” Bass said. “If you do research on this, it would be very difficult because you’ve got to kill a person to do it, but it is difficult to get your pants off. It’s difficult when you are alive to get your pants off.”

Scripps News Nashville spoke with Riley’s stepdad Chris Whiteid, who says he didn’t want to comment now about the second autopsy since the family is focused on Riley’s funeral on Friday.

But he did say they have “big things to share” next week.

Investigators are still awaiting toxicology results from the autopsy.