Missing College Student Riley Strain's Bank Card Recovered

As the search for Riley Strain enters its second week, searchers found the missing college student's bank card. Reports also say Strain was spotted by two homeless camps on the night he disappeared. Plus, what's trending in true crime. (3/18/24)

