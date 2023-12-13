Father of Missing 17-Year-Old Speaks to Court TV

- Watch Live
Holmes' mom dropped him off at school in 2017. Cops say he left during class, called his mom to say his dad's friend would be picking him up, and instead went to a park and asked to borrow a woman's phone. It's the last he was heard from. (12/13/23)
