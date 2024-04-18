Accused Long Island Serial Killer, Rex Heuermann, Back in Court

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Rex Heuermann, was back in court today for his status hearing regarding discovery, which includes evidence confiscated from his properties. Heuermann is accused of killing four women, whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach, Long Island. (4/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?