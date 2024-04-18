Accused Long Island Serial Killer, Rex Heuermann, Back in Court

Rex Heuermann, was back in court today for his status hearing regarding discovery, which includes evidence confiscated from his properties. Heuermann is accused of killing four women, whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach, Long Island. (4/17/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Rex Heuermann is accused of killing four women, whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach, Long Island. (4/17/24)

Woman speaks at podium during press conference

Victim's Daughter Reacts to New Charges Against Rex Heuermann

portrait of gilgo victim

Prosecutors Detail New Charge Against Rex Heuermann

rex heuermann and Maureen Brainard-Barnes

Rex Heuermann Charged in Fourth Murder

Forensic sketch of a woman in a gray tshirt

New Sketch Aims to Identify Victim of 'Happy Face Killer'

Asa Ellerup and her children walk by a camera

Push to Change Laws After Rex Heuermann's Wife Signs $1M Deal

Buck Myre

'Not My Baby Boy': Gut-Wrenching Moments at Ethan Crumbley Sentencing

Asa Ellerup walks through a courthouse

Attorney: Rex Heuermann's Wife Plans to Attend All Future Court Dates

Asa Heuermann sits outside her home with her children

Rex Heuermann's Wife Visits Him in Jail

The Case Against Bryan Kohberger

‘The Case Against Bryan Kohberger’ Premieres Sunday Nov. 12

three people side by side

Attorney: Rex Heuermann's Children Have Not Visited Prison

surveillance still shows rex heuermann

Firearms Seized From Rex Heuermann's Home to be Transferred

