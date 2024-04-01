Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

A jury deliberated for a little less than two hours before returning a verdict for Beverly McCallum, who was charged with killing her husband by pushing him down the stairs, beating him with a hammer and suffocating him. (4/1/24)   MORE

After a jury deliberated and found Beverly McCallum guilty on both counts, Court TV interviews Prosecutor Doug Lloyd.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Court TV Interviews Prosecutor Doug Lloyd

Julie standing on-set with a pic of Beverly McCallum on the monitor.

Should Beverly McCallum Take the Stand?

Julie at the desk with a picture of Rachel Morin on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Rachel Morin is Gone But Not Forgotten'

Lil Rod and Diddy.

Diddy's Former Producer Files Suit, Lays Out Jaw Dropping Allegations

Julie Grant at the desk with a photo of Sebastian on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Stop Threatening Sebastian's Parents, Focus on the Search

Lori Vallow's cousin, Megan Conner, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan. (3/27/24)

Lori Vallow Daybell's Cousin, Megan Conner, Joins Court TV

Chad Daybell's attorney said it's possible Lori Vallow Daybell may be called as a witness.

Lori Vallow Daybell Could be Called as Witness in Chad Daybell Trial

Julie Grant with a picture of Donna Adelson on the monitor.

Julie Grant Explains Why She Believes Donna Adelson is Delusional

Court TV takes a look at Beverly McCallum, a complicated woman with a complicated life.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Beverly McCallum's Timeline of Allegations

The case was originally referred to as 'Jack in the box.' Thirteen years later, investigators finally received a tip from a woman in Texas.

From the 'Jack in the Box' Murder to the Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

Blueberry farmer Gordon Devries, who found Robert Caraballo's body on his land.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Farmer Recalls Finding Victim's Body

