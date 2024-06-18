Rachel Morin's Family Join Court TV After Arrest Made in Case

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Rachel Morin's family join Court TV after authorities announced they arrested Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez in connection to her murder. Morin, 37, was last seen after going for a walk. Her body was found the following day. (6/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?