Suspect in Rachel Morin murder arrested in Oklahoma

Posted at 8:09 AM, June 17, 2024
BEL AIR, Md. (Scripps News Baltimore) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the Rachel Morin murder case.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, was apprehended in Tulsa, Oklahoma late Friday night.

rachel morin smiles in a photograph

This photo provided by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office shows Rachel Morin. (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Morin, 37, was last seen August 5th after going for a walk on the Ma & Pa Trail. She was later reported missing by her boyfriend.

The next day, authorities were alerted about a body that was discovered on the trail. Officials later identified the body as Morin.

Her death was later determined to be a homicide.

Eleven days later, the Sheriff’s Office released that the DNA found on the crime scene was a match to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles.

During a presser, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told media that case involved a woman and 9-year-old girl who was assaulted.

Officials also released a video of the suspect.

It wasn’t until February 2024 that the sheriff’s office released a sketch of the man suspected in the case.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez arrest photo

This June 15, 2024 arrest photo provided by the Tulsa Police Dept. shows Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, wanted in the murder of Rachel Morin. (Tulsa Police Dept. via Scripps News Tulsa)

Not only was he a fugitive in Maryland, Hernandez, 23, was also on an ICE hold, according to online records.

According to officials, Martinez came to the United States illegally in February 2023 after being suspected of another murder in El Salvador.

He will be charged with first-degree rape and murder and is currently being held without bond.

Sheriff Gahler says Hernandez will be extradited back to Maryland in the coming days, but no date was confirmed.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.

