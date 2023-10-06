Rachel Morin case: New possible leads, reward money raised

By BETH HEMPHILL

BEL AIR, Md. (Court TV) — Investigators may have found someone in the metro D.C. area with information in Rachel Morin‘s case – the Maryland mom who went missing during a hike on a popular trail in Maryland.

Morin’s body was discovered along the Ma & Pa Trail in Hartford County, a day after her boyfriend reported her missing on Aug. 5.

DNA located at the crime scene linked to an unidentified man who was a suspect in a March home invasion in Los Angeles. It’s unclear what connection, if any, the suspect has in Maryland, but investigators think he’s committed multiple crimes in other states.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told Court TV alum Ashleigh Banfield that authorities have questioned someone in Washington, D.C., in connection to the case.

“The investigators were working a lead. This was not the result of a tip. This was a result of evidence related to the crime leading our investigators into the D.C.-Metro area where they interviewed an individual relevant to this investigation. It is not a suspect but hopefully somebody who can point us in the right direction to identifying that person,” Gahler said on “Banfield.”

The case had been moving painfully slow for the family of the mother of five, despite a significant reward for Morin’s killer, who is still believed to be on the run.

The law firm representing Morin’s family started The Rachel Morin Reward Fund to help incentivize people to provide information on this tragic case. On Oct. 2, an anonymous woman from Bel Air contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $30,000. Yet still, there is little information about the case.

“We call upon businesses and individuals to rally behind Rachel’s family as we continue to seek facts about the killer. We implore anyone with knowledge, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to step forward and provide information on the identity of the man in the video. Together, we can bring closure to this devastating case and ensure that Rachel’s memory lives on,” the law firm said in a press release.

Anyone with information related to the Rachel Morin murder case is urged to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 836-7788 or via email at [email protected].

Additionally, those interested in contributing to the reward fund are encouraged to visit here.