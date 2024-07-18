Ohio Man Sentenced in Cold Case Death of Fiancée

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
John Carter pled guilty earlier this year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of fiancée Katelyn Markham. The case was cold for over a decade. Victim impact statements were read, then a judge gave Carter the maximum 36 month sentence. (7/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?