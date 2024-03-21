MI v. Beverly McCallum: Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (Court TV) — Opening statements are expected Monday in the case of a woman accused of killing her husband more than 20 years ago.

Beverly McCallum is accused of pushing Roberto Caraballo down the basement stairs of the couple’s Michigan home, beating him with a hammer and suffocating him back in 2002. McCallum is charged with second-degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body.

Caraballo’s fate was a mystery for decades, as his charred remains were discovered in 2002 in a metal box in a blueberry patch in western Michigan. The body was not positively identified as belonging to Caraballo until 2015.

McCallum, now 63, wasn’t arrested until Feb. 13, 2020, when she was apprehended at a hotel on the outskirts of Rome. McCallum had been a hotel guest, along with her teenage son. Italian hotels are required to register their guests using an online system that connects to a police database. The database flagged an Interpol arrest warrant. The extradition process began there, and McCallum was returned to the U.S. on July 11, 2022, when local authorities picked her up at a Grand Rapids, Mich. airport.

U.S. authorities initially had been trying to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where they thought she had been living. She arrived in Italy from Pakistan. Italian authorities said McCallum, who has Italian heritage, was attempting to arrange to live permanently in Italy.

Following her return to the U.S. last year, McCallum was ordered held on a $10 million bond.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, McCallum is the third and final person to face charges in the case. They say that after McCallum shoved 37-year-old Caraballo down the steps, she then tried to recruit two individuals to help dispose of the body: Her daughter, Dineane Ducharme, and a friend of Ducharme, by the name of Christopher McMillan.

Ducharme is serving a life sentence on a first-degree murder conviction, while McMillan — who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder — is serving a 15-to-40-year sentence.

In a plea agreement, McMillan testified against Ducharme and McCallum. He told authorities the killing had been planned and that he had participated in a “test run.” According to McMillan’s testimony, McCallum pushed Caraballo down the basement steps, beat him with a hammer, which became lodged in his skull, then wrapped a plastic bag around his head while he was still breathing.

Ducharme, who was 21 at the time of the killing, admitted to helping her mother dispose of her stepfather’s body.