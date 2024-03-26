Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Farmer Recalls Finding Victim's Body

Blueberry farmer Gordon DeVries recalled the gruesome discovery of Robert Caraballo's charred remains in a steel footlocker on his land in Ottawa County, Michigan in 2002. Caraballo's wife, Beverly McCallum, is charged with his death. (3/26/24)

Blueberry farmer Gordon Devries, who found Robert Caraballo's body on his land.

Beverly McCallum is charged with second-degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body in the death of Roberto Caraballo.

