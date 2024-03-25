Defendant's Daughter Testifies in Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

Sicily Caraballo, daughter of defendant Beverly McCallum and victim Robert Caraballo, testified in her mother's trial. Sicily detailed the time period when her dad disappeared and ultimately confronting her mother. (3/25/24)   MORE

Codefendant Testifies to Robert Caraballo's Murder, Aftermath

Codefendant Details Plotting Robert Caraballo's Murder

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement PT2

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

