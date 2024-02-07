Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: A Jury Has Been Seated

Adam Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder and falsifying evidence in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony. Prosecutors say he killed her by repeatedly striking her with a closed fist. Harmony was last seen in 2019. (2/7/24)   MORE

