Lori Vallow's Niece Called Chad Daybell 'Daddy', Thought He Had a Gift

Lori Vallow's niece, Melani Pawlowski, testified today in the case against Chad Daybell. She said she called Chad "Daddy," and believed he had special powers. She said he could tell, upon meeting someone, if they were "light" or "dark." (5/6/24) MORE