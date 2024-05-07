Gregor's Phone Searches Included 'Will Red Marks Turn Into Bruises'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sgt. Raymond Coles testified that Christopher Gregor's phone search history in March and April of 2021 included: "Will red marks turn into bruises," "Can your phone be tracked in airplane mode" and "Can my car be tracked?" (5/7/24)
Do you want to continue watching?