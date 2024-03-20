Riley Strain's Last Text Message Has Been Recovered

Strain disappeared after a night out with his fraternity brothers in Nashville. He was last seen on camera near the Cumberland River. According to a friend, Strain last texted a girl he was seeing. Plus, what's trending in true crime. (3/20/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Karen Read in court for a pretrial hearing on March 20, 2024.

Karen Read Pretrial Hearing: Lawyers Argue Over New Discovery Motions

Splitscreen of Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin Plea Deal Offer Withdrawn Last Year

GFX about Riley Strain's last text message.

Riley Strain's Last Text Message Has Been Recovered

Julie Grant with a picture of Kendy Howard on the monitor.

Julie Grant: May Kendy Howard Finally Rest in Peace

Charlie Adelson's latest mug shot after being put in administrative confinement.

Charlie Adelson is In 'Administrative Confinement': What Caused This?

Madeline Soto family photo.

Madeline Soto Case: Court TV Returns to Where Teen's Body Was Found

Riley Strain family photo.

Missing College Student Riley Strain's Bank Card Recovered

GFX highlighting Karen Read and John O'Keefe's relationship.

Inside Karen Read and John O'Keefe's Rocky Relationship

Julie Grant with Ethan Crumbley's writings on the monitor.

Julie Grant Says Shooter Wanted to Get Caught So He'd Be Committed

School Shooter Dad Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

James Crumbley's defense attorney delivers her closing argument.

Defense: There's No Evidence James Crumbley Knew His Son Was in Danger

Michigan prosecutor delivers closings in the case against James Crumbley.

State: You Suspect He's the Shooter and Wait 14 Minutes to Call 911?!?

MORE VIDEOS