Riley Strain seen interacting with officer shortly after leaving bar

NASHVILLE (Scripps News Nashville) — 22-year-old Riley Strain was visiting Nashville with 50 of his fraternity brothers when they were kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar on March 8.

His friends realized he was missing the next day and called police.

On Monday, video was released by Metro Police showing an exchange between Strain and an officer. Police say this took place south of Nashville’s Woodland St. Bridge and that he did not appear distressed.

Riley was kicked out of Luke’s at around 9:35 p.m. Then around 11 minutes later at 9:46 p.m, he hit his head.

Following the fall, the interaction with Metro Police takes place at 9:50 p.m. There is no more known video of him after 9:52 p.m. that night.

On Sunday, March 17, Riley’s bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street.

The search for Riley’s whereabouts is still in motion. Anyone who thinks they see him is urged to call 615-862-8600.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

