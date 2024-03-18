Julie Grant: What Happened to Riley Strain?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The U. of Missouri senior went missing March 8 in Nashville. He'd been kicked out of a bar and told friends he was going back to their hotel. Strain's bank card was found yesterday on a riverbank, leading to suspicions he may have drowned. (3/18/24)
Do you want to continue watching?