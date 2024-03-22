Body of Riley Strain recovered from river in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville on Friday morning.

His body was found approximately 8 miles from downtown. Police said first responders were called to scene for reports of a drowning. The medical examiners office reviewed the body and confirmed it as Strain.

Authorities said Strain’s family has been notified and there was no foul play-related trauma observed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

22-year-old Strain, a University of Missouri senior, disappeared after a night out with friends in Downtown Nashville on March 8.

He went missing after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar on Lower Broadway.

Since then, surveillance video and body-cam footage has been released detailing the night. Luke Bryan’s bar has also added to the conversation, claiming they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two waters.

On March 17, Metro Police said Strain’s bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street by those who had been searching for Strain themselves.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.