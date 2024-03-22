Body of Riley Strain recovered from river in West Nashville

Posted at 10:56 AM, March 22, 2024 and last updated 11:08 AM, March 22, 2024
Scripps News Nashville Scripps News Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville on Friday morning.

His body was found approximately 8 miles from downtown. Police said first responders were called to scene for reports of a drowning. The medical examiners office reviewed the body and confirmed it as Strain.

portrait of riley strain

FILE – Riley Strain (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said Strain’s family has been notified and there was no foul play-related trauma observed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

22-year-old Strain, a University of Missouri senior, disappeared after a night out with friends in Downtown Nashville on March 8.

He went missing after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar on Lower Broadway.

Since then, surveillance video and body-cam footage has been released detailing the night. Luke Bryan’s bar has also added to the conversation, claiming they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two waters.

On March 17, Metro Police said Strain’s bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street by those who had been searching for Strain themselves.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

police hold press conference

Body of Riley Strain Found in Nashville’s Cumberland River

Nashville authorities announced Friday that Riley Strain's body was found in West Nashville's Cumberland River. More

The search for Riley Strain intensifies along the Cumberland River in Tennessee.

Search for Riley Strain Intensifies by River Where Bank Card was Found

The search for Riley Strain intensifies along the Cumberland River in Tennessee, where his bank card was found. More

Nashville river where the search for Riley Strain continues.

Was a Homeless Man Wearing Riley Strain’s Shirt?

In this full episode of Opening Statements, the search continues for missing college student, Riley Strain. And, news trending in true crime. More

TRENDING

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell at her plea hearing.
Nashville river where the search for Riley Strain continues.
Julie Grant with a picture of Madeline Soto on the monitor.

LATEST NEWS

portrait of riley strain
chad daybell mugshot
timothy verrill appears in court
Carlee Russell

SCRIPPS NEWS

Police: Escaped Idaho prison gang member and accomplice are in custody
Carlee Russell, who faked her own kidnapping, will serve no jail time
Kentucky parents accused of trying to sell newborn twins for $5,000