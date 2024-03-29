Riley Strain: Questions Arise as His Body was Recovered Without Pants

The Strain family has questions about the condition of Riley's body when it was pulled from the river. It was recovered without his jeans or boots, which begs the question why police weren't more forthcoming with information. (3/29/24)   MORE

The Strain family questions the condition of Riley's body when it was pulled from the river. It was recovered without his jeans or boots.

