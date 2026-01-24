Police release redacted video of Sherrone Moore’s arrest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — Ann Arbor police have released redacted video of the arrest of former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore.

In the video, a police cruiser is seen pulling into a parking lot and then behind a black SUV. The video is then blurred for almost three minutes.

The release of the video comes about two weeks after Ann Arbor Police released the 911 call made by Moore’s wife on the night he was arrested.

In the audio obtained by the Scripps News Group through a Freedom of Information Act request to Ann Arbor Police, Kelli Moore can be heard telling the operator that she is afraid Moore would hurt himself because he had told her he was “trying to kill himself.”

During the call, Kelli Moore says that Sherrone had called her to tell her that he had been fired and that he was on a highway. She tells the operator that she had “no clue” where he was. She tells the operator that Moore drives a 2025 black Chevy Tahoe and does not carry any weapons.

She also says that she has told him to “come home.”

Moore confronted his former staffer as she was preparing to leave town on December 10 after filing a report with the university, according to testimony we obtained. The confrontation came after Moore was fired.

According to the court transcript, Pittsfield Township Detective Jessica Welker testified on December 12 that the former staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, called police and said her client called her, saying, “He’s here. He’s here. Sherrone is here.”

The former staffer reportedly tried to cut off communication with Moore on December 8, but he allegedly continued calling and texting in the days leading up to the incident.

Moore reportedly barged into her apartment before the former staffer could secure the door after she heard footsteps outside.

According to the testimony, the former staffer started backing up as he was approaching her, and then Moore grabbed two butter knives out of her drawer, saying, “You ruined my life.” He also reportedly grabbed kitchen scissors.

The former staffer reportedly then called her attorney, and when Moore heard the attorney’s voice, he backed up and turned the knives on himself, saying he was going to kill himself, according to the court transcript.

Moore eventually left the apartment and was arrested later that day.

Moore allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he was in an intimate relationship with the former staffer for about two years.

Moore was released on bond in December after being arraigned on multiple charges, including felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and breaking and entering.

ESPN reported that Moore was detained by police in Saline and was turned over to Pittsfield Township police.

The University of Michigan fired Moore with cause for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The school has not commented on the situation since announcing his firing in a short statement.

U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.

Moore had been with the Wolverines since 2018. He took over as head football coach when Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL after the Wolverines won the 2024 national championship.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.