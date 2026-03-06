Fmr. UM Coach Sherrone Moore pleads no contest to lesser charges

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Scripps News Group) — Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has taken a plea deal in his case, pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges on Friday.

Moore was previously charged with third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering. In the plea agreement, those charges were dismissed. Two new misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespass were added. On Friday, he pleaded no contest to the two additional charges.

Moore’s sentencing in the case has been scheduled for April 14.

This all stems from Moore’s alleged confrontation with a former staffer with whom he reportedly had an affair. The confrontation reportedly followed his firing by the university in December.

Today’s evidentiary hearing was going to center on a motion from Moore’s attorney to void the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint—arguing prosecutors failed to disclose an employee-employer relationship between Moore and the complainant.

