Police: TN teen shot, killed ex-girlfriend as she jumped from moving car

Posted at 1:00 PM, December 20, 2025
Scripps News Nashville Scripps News Nashville

DICKSON, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — An 18-year-old from Dickson has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, a 17-year-old girl whose name has not been released because she was a minor.

Hunter Jackson booking photo

Hunter Jackson is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she tried to jump from a moving vehicle. (Davidson County Sheriff’s Office via Scripps News Nashville)

Authorities say the shooting happened Tuesday night near the intersection of Highway 70 East and Henslee Drive. The teen was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Skyline Medical Center, where she later died.

Investigators said the two had recently ended a relationship. They believe the pair met earlier that evening in the parking lot of a Kroger store in Dickson, where the girl got into the teen’s vehicle. As the vehicle approached a traffic light, she was shot as she jumped out of the car, according to investigators.

Officers first responded to a call about a reckless driver, followed by a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found the teen with gunshot injuries.

The suspect, identified as Hunter W. Jackson, left the area after the shooting and was later arrested at a home in White Bluff. A handgun believed to have been used was recovered.

Jackson is being held in the Dickson County Jail on a $3 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20. Additional charges could be considered as the case moves forward.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

