Pregnant teacher accused of sexually assaulting student granted bond

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Court TV) — A teacher charged with sexually assaulting a teenager for two years was granted bond after revealing she was pregnant during a hearing.

Nicole Callaham, 33, is facing charges in South Carolina’s Greenville and Anderson Counties for her alleged behavior with a child beginning when he was 14 years old. After getting a bond and leaving jail in Anderson County, Callaham was brought to Greenville County to face similar charges.

At Monday’s hearing, prosecutors asked for Callaham to be held in Greenville without a bond, saying the case is still under investigation and accusing Callaham of “calculated manipulation” for years. Detectives were unable to give a hard date as to when the relationship began and ended, but said that Callaham followed the victim to Greenville when he moved out of Anderson County.

A victim’s advocate read a statement from the victim into the record, where he described himself as “lonely and depressed” when he first met Callaham. “She saw I was vulnerable and used that to her advantage. What started as attention during a school play quickly turned into manipulation, emotional abuse and trauma that I never should have had to carry.” The letter accused Callaham of calling him slurs and suggesting he kill himself.

Callaham’s attorney, William Epps, told the judge that his client is eight to nine weeks pregnant and due for her first prenatal appointment on Tuesday. He said she has not had any prenatal care while behind bars. There was no suggestion by either the defense or the prosecution that the baby was conceived with the victim. He also emphasized her lack of criminal background and eight-year career as an elementary school teacher.

The judge granted Callaham’s request for bond, requiring her to live with her fiancé and stay on a strict house arrest. She is also not allowed to have any contact with the victim, who has moved out of the state.