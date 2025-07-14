Pregnant teacher accused of sexually assaulting student granted bond

Posted at 2:10 PM, July 14, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Court TV) — A teacher charged with sexually assaulting a teenager for two years was granted bond after revealing she was pregnant during a hearing.

Nicole Callaham

Nicole Callaham appears in court for a bond hearing on July 14, 2025. (Court TV)

Nicole Callaham, 33, is facing charges in South Carolina’s Greenville and Anderson Counties for her alleged behavior with a child beginning when he was 14 years old. After getting a bond and leaving jail in Anderson County, Callaham was brought to Greenville County to face similar charges.

At Monday’s hearing, prosecutors asked for Callaham to be held in Greenville without a bond, saying the case is still under investigation and accusing Callaham of “calculated manipulation” for years. Detectives were unable to give a hard date as to when the relationship began and ended, but said that Callaham followed the victim to Greenville when he moved out of Anderson County.

A victim’s advocate read a statement from the victim into the record, where he described himself as “lonely and depressed” when he first met Callaham. “She saw I was vulnerable and used that to her advantage. What started as attention during a school play quickly turned into manipulation, emotional abuse and trauma that I never should have had to carry.” The letter accused Callaham of calling him slurs and suggesting he kill himself.

Callaham’s attorney, William Epps, told the judge that his client is eight to nine weeks pregnant and due for her first prenatal appointment on Tuesday. He said she has not had any prenatal care while behind bars. There was no suggestion by either the defense or the prosecution that the baby was conceived with the victim. He also emphasized her lack of criminal background and eight-year career as an elementary school teacher.

The judge granted Callaham’s request for bond, requiring her to live with her fiancé and stay on a strict house arrest. She is also not allowed to have any contact with the victim, who has moved out of the state.

More In:

Related Stories

inmate in orange jumper walks into court
play button

Stephan Sterns Pretrial Hearing in Child Sex Abuse Case

Accused child molester and accused child murderer Stephan Sterns was in court ahead of his child sex abuse case, which begins next week. More

Stephan Sterns walks into court

Judge denies Stephan Sterns’ request to be unrestrained during trial

Despite testimony that Stephan Sterns has never had a violent outburst, a judge refused to allow him to be unrestrained at trial. More

man holds tissue to face in court
play button

David Coots’ Victim: Forced Abortion Was ‘So Much More Than An Assault’

The victim said David Coots manipulated, deceived and drugged her to secretly end a pregnancy; and used his role as her nurse to pursue her. More

TOP STORIES

shelby nealy mugshot
Sam Haskel