Pro golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Scripps News) — Scottie Scheffler, who is ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, was arrested by police Friday morning outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scheffler faces four criminal counts, including assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, according to court records. He was released shortly after being booked.

Scheffler was set to tee off at 8:48 a.m. Friday, but the PGA Championship was being delayed “due to an accident near the course.” Play was delayed by 80 minutes and resumed at 8:35 a.m. Scheffler’s tee time was pushed back to 10:08 a.m. when he began his round. He arrived at Valhalla nearly an hour before teeing off.

ESPN first reported that Scheffler had been detained and aired video of him being placed in the back of a police vehicle on Friday morning’s “SportsCenter.”

ESPN reported that Scheffler attempted to drive around traffic to enter Valhalla and was told by police to stop. ESPN added that he was then pulled out of the vehicle and handcuffed.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the arrest, said Scheffler asked the reporter for help while he was placed in a police vehicle. An officer in the video can be heard telling a reporter, “Right now, he’s going to jail and there ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

Steve Romines, a Louisville-area criminal defense attorney, told reporters there was a “miscommunication.”

“He did exactly as he was instructed to do to enter the premises,” Romines said in an interview aired by ESPN, adding that the golfer cooperated fully.

Scheffler, 27, tied for 12th place Thursday after shooting a four-under-par in the first round at the PGA Championship. The tournament is one of golf’s four majors.

He won the Masters in April, golf’s first major of the year.

This story was originally written by Justin Boggs for Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.