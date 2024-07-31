Sheriff, whose deputy killed Sonya Massey: ‘I offer up no excuses’

Posted at 8:44 PM, July 30, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois sheriff whose deputy shot Sonya Massey, the unarmed Black woman who called 911 for help in her Springfield home, apologized to the community during a gathering Monday night, saying, “I offer up no excuses.”

Sonya Massey on her porch.

In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police, Sonya Massey, left, talks with former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson outside her home in Springfield, Ill., July 6, 2024. Footage released Monday, July 22, by a prosecutor reveals a chaotic scene in which Massey, who called 911 for help, is shot in the face in her home by Grayson. (Illinois State Police via AP)

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell faced a hostile crowd of more than 500 people at Union Baptist Church in a meeting facilitated by the Community Relations Service of the Justice Department, according to local media reports.

“I stand here today before you with arms wide open and I ask for your forgiveness,” an emotional Campbell said. “I ask Ms. Massey and her family for forgiveness. I offer up no excuses. What I do is offer our attempt to do better, to be better.”

Former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in the death of 36-year-old Massey for the July 6 shooting. Body-worn camera video released July 22 shows that inside her home, Massey moved a pan of hot water from the stove, Grayson apparently feared she would throw it at him. He fired three times, striking Massey once in the face despite having several non-lethal options, authorities say. Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, the union representing Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies said it would not pursue a grievance demanding Grayson’s reinstatement and return of lost wages and benefits. Filed July 18, it argued that Grayson was fired without just cause and news of the investigation and his dismissal were publicized before he was told.

At a news conference in Chicago, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Massey’s family, praised the decision and said, “That’s what happens when we stand together.”

Massey’s family has repeatedly called for the resignation of Campbell, who was elected in 2018 and ran unopposed in 2022. The sentiment was echoed by many attending the meeting.

James Wilburn, father of Sonya Massey, speaks to reporters in Springfield, Ill. on Monday, July 22, 2024. A former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murder after shooting Massey inside her home while responding to a 911 call on July 6. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

“I will not abandon the sheriff’s office at this most critical moment,” Campbell said. “That would solve nothing.”

Grayson was vetted and approved for hiring by Sangamon County in May 2023 despite two drunk-driving convictions, the first of which got him ejected from the Army for “serious misconduct,” and having six jobs in four years, including as a sheriff’s deputy in Logan County, where he was reprimanded for ignoring a command to end a high-speed chase and ended up hitting a deer.

Although a lawyer for the family said last week that the Justice Department had opened an investigation into the incident, a spokesman reiterated Tuesday that the agency is assessing the matter and following the criminal case.

Sierra Helmer of Springfield said if she needs the police, she should be able to summon them without fear.

“They’re meant to protect and serve, but here in Springfield, apparently, as shown on camera, they harass and unfortunately kill,” Helmer said.

Tiara Standage, who organized several protests for justice for Massey, urged Black voters to turn Campbell away at the next election.

The news conference in Chicago preceded a rally for Massey attended by family members and civil right activist the Rev. Al Sharpton. Crump misstated the nature of the grievance, claiming it was filed because the union said Grayson “acted in self-defense” and demanded that “charges be dropped.”

READ: Prosecutors: Body cam shows deputy shoot woman who called 911 for help

“And I said, ‘My Lord, Rev. Al, did they see the same video we saw?’”

In a statement, Tamara Cummings, general counsel for the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council said grievances are a matter of course and that contractual due process is afforded every union member. However, she said, “The union has determined that it will not be proceeding.” She would not elaborate.

Sharpton renewed calls for Congress to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which U.S. House Democrats approved in 2021 before the legislation died in the Senate. It aims to crack down on police misconduct, excessive force and racial bias in law enforcement.

And he encouraged Illinois to adopt a law in Sonya Massey’s name that would prevent law enforcement officers from moving rapidly from one department to another, suggesting that Grayson was forced out of one or more previous jobs. There’s no evidence of that despite some discipline problems.

“If you’re bad in one precinct, why would we think all of a sudden you have some kind of Damascus Road knock-off-the-horse change of heart in another district?” Sharpton said. “A bad cop is a bad cop.”

More In:

Related Stories

Asa Ellerup is accompanied by an emotional support dog.

Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Hearing

Accused serial killer Rex Heuermann made an appearance in court for a status hearing. Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, was in the gallery. More

Splitscreen featuring a picture of a couple, a bald lawyer at a podium, and a young woman crying at the defendant's table.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Ashley Benefield's lawyer delivers his closings in the Black Swan Murder Trial. The ex-ballerina is accused of killing her estranged husband. More

Janeen Bouchard testifies in court

Victim’s Mistress Describes Confrontation with Christine Ricci

Janeen Bouchard shared text messages Christine Ricci had sent her, and said that the defendant came to her home, 'yelling and screaming.' More

TRENDING

Woman crying on the stand.
Photo of man and woman couple hugging
Woman Anchor in white shirt speaking
Image of flyer seeking attorney and woman

LATEST NEWS

Sonya Massey on her porch.
hannah gutierrez appears in court
Nicolae Miu testifies in court

SCRIPPS NEWS