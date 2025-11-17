Stacey Wondra arraigned for murder of missing Idaho boy

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — An Idaho man was in court Monday to face charges in the murder and kidnapping of a missing 5-year-old boy.

On Monday, Stacey Wondra was arraigned and appointed a public defender in the death of Michael Vaughan, who went missing in Fruitland in July of 2021.

Justice John Meienhofer of the Third Judicial District of Idaho ruled that he will be held without bond.

Wondra, who was previously being held in a federal prison in Arizona on unrelated weapons charges, waived his right to an extradition hearing on Oct. 31 and was later transported back to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, and being a persistent violator.

In 2022, Sarah Wondra — the wife of Stacey Wondra — was arrested for failing to report Vaughan’s death. Investigators searched their yard after receiving a credible tip but found no evidence. The charges against her were dropped in April 2023.